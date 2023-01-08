Keesler News 8 Jan 2023

Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss the new Dragon Tank initiative for gathering feedback from across Keesler AFB, the upcoming CGO opportunity on 17 January at the Bay Breeze Event Center, and the importance of donating blood with January being National Blood Donor Month.
