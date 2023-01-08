Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 8 Jan 2023

    01.08.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss the new Dragon Tank initiative for gathering feedback from across Keesler AFB, the upcoming CGO opportunity on 17 January at the Bay Breeze Event Center, and the importance of donating blood with January being National Blood Donor Month.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 13:06
