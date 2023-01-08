Keesler News 8 Jan 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss the new Dragon Tank initiative for gathering feedback from across Keesler AFB, the upcoming CGO opportunity on 17 January at the Bay Breeze Event Center, and the importance of donating blood with January being National Blood Donor Month.