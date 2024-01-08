NJARNG opens new Readiness Center at ribbon cutting ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, and U.S. Rep. Christopher H. Smith, New Jersey District 4, speak at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the National Guard Readiness Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 4, 2024. The nearly $16 million military construction project, 40,762 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide the Soldiers of Bravo Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, with classroom training, administration, maintenance operations, and equipment storage. The project achieves the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)