NJARNG opens new Readiness Center at ribbon cutting ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, and U.S. Rep. Christopher H. Smith, New Jersey District 4, speak at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the National Guard Readiness Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 4, 2024. The nearly $16 million military construction project, 40,762 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide the Soldiers of Bravo Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, with classroom training, administration, maintenance operations, and equipment storage. The project achieves the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|01.04.2024
|01.08.2024 15:38
|Package
|910075
|240108-Z-IB607-2001
|DOD_110074603
|00:01:24
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|0
|0
