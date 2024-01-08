Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ULA's Vulcan VC2S rocket launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Joshua Conti 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan VC2S rocket launches its first certification mission from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 8, 2024. Cert-1 will deliver the Astrobotic Peregrine commercial lunar lander into a highly elliptical orbit more than 220,000 miles above Earth to intercept the moon and will carry a Celeste’s Memorial Spaceflight payload into deep space. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910071
    VIRIN: 240108-X-KD758-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074518
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ULA's Vulcan VC2S rocket launch, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardian
    Vulcan
    Launch
    ULA
    Space Force
    CCSFS

