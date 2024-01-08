A United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan VC2S rocket launches its first certification mission from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 8, 2024. Cert-1 will deliver the Astrobotic Peregrine commercial lunar lander into a highly elliptical orbit more than 220,000 miles above Earth to intercept the moon and will carry a Celeste’s Memorial Spaceflight payload into deep space. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 20:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910071
|VIRIN:
|240108-X-KD758-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074518
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ULA's Vulcan VC2S rocket launch, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
