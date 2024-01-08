U.S. Airmen launch F-16 Fighting Falcons at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3, Jan. 7, 2024. Exercise Ballast Cannon occurs nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. The exercise allowed Total Force Airmen to generate unique solutions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910069
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-BQ566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074494
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen launch F-16s during Exercise Ballast Cannon, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
