    Airmen launch F-16s during Exercise Ballast Cannon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Airmen launch F-16 Fighting Falcons at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3, Jan. 7, 2024. Exercise Ballast Cannon occurs nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. The exercise allowed Total Force Airmen to generate unique solutions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910069
    VIRIN: 240107-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074494
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    F-16
    CENTCOM
    Falcon
    AFCENT
    exercise
    Ballast Cannon

