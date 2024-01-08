Airmen launch F-16s during Exercise Ballast Cannon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen launch F-16 Fighting Falcons at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3, Jan. 7, 2024. Exercise Ballast Cannon occurs nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. The exercise allowed Total Force Airmen to generate unique solutions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)