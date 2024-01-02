Teams from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, and 56th Rescue Squadron competed during a Rapid Aircraft Generation Evaluation (RAGE) competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 5, 2024. During the RAGE competition teams were evaluated on how quickly they could complete a full aircraft load, strengthening teamwork capabilities and preparing individuals for future real world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910064
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-JP321-8668
|Filename:
|DOD_110074458
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN TV In Focus: 1st Quarter RAGE Competition 2024, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS
