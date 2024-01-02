Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turbo Distribution - C-17 B-Roll Package

    PUERTO RICO

    12.15.2023

    Video by Jacob Maturen 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    Turbo Distribution 24-4 is a Joint Task Force-Port Opening exercise designed to train personnel to rapidly respond to Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Response missions. This video package is B-roll of a C-17 at Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910063
    VIRIN: 231215-D-KK869-9416
    Filename: DOD_110074441
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution - C-17 B-Roll Package, by Jacob Maturen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    SDDC
    USTRANSCOM
    C-17
    Turbo Distribution
    port openings

