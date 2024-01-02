Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Cutter Tampa visits Port of Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew hosts a media tour at the Port of Tampa Bay. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa and the city of Tampa have a close-knit history dating back to 1913. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910060
    VIRIN: 240105-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074396
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    News
    USCG
    Tampa

