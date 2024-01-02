Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Champa Boom, 6th Air Refueling Wing mascot, stars in a video on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Nov. 21, 2023. Champa Boom’s name is derived from combining Tampa and Champion thus Champa, and he is a MacDill boom operator. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton.)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 08:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 910059
    VIRIN: 231121-F-YW699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074387
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    This work, Champa Boom Desk Video, by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    MacDill Air Force
    MacDill Air, Champa Boom , mascot, Stratotanker KC-135, KC-46

