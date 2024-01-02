Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Updated Aviano Spark Tank submission 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.20.2023

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Updated ACE ladder idea for the 2024 Spark Tank submission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910049
    VIRIN: 231220-F-SH233-6852
    Filename: DOD_110074374
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Updated Aviano Spark Tank submission 2024, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spark Tank
    ACE Ladder

