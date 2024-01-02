U.S. and Polish forces attend the memorial marking the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport in Poznań, Poland, Jan. 6, 2024. Celebrating Poland's historical accomplishments advances the interoperability, communication and relations between the American community and European allies. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 08:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910046
|VIRIN:
|240108-A-US199-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074371
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica, by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT