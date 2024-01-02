Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    01.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Polish forces attend the memorial marking the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport in Poznań, Poland, Jan. 6, 2024. Celebrating Poland's historical accomplishments advances the interoperability, communication and relations between the American community and European allies. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 08:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910046
    VIRIN: 240108-A-US199-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074371
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica, by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT