Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Quarter RAGE Competition 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Teams from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, and 56th Rescue Squadron competed during a Rapid Aircraft Generation Evaluation (RAGE) competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 5, 2024. During the RAGE competition teams were evaluated on how quickly they could complete a full aircraft load, strengthening teamwork capabilities and preparing individuals for future real world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910033
    VIRIN: 240105-F-JP321-9728
    Filename: DOD_110074316
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Quarter RAGE Competition 2024, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Competition
    56th RQS
    RAGE
    555th FGS
    510 FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT