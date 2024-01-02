1st Quarter RAGE Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Teams from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, and 56th Rescue Squadron competed during a Rapid Aircraft Generation Evaluation (RAGE) competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 5, 2024. During the RAGE competition teams were evaluated on how quickly they could complete a full aircraft load, strengthening teamwork capabilities and preparing individuals for future real world operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)