2nd Cavalry Regiment | We Are Dragoons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, also known as the 2nd Dragoons, is an active Stryker infantry and cavalry regiment of the United States Army. Their garrison is stationed at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)