U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 caliber machine gun range

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fire M2 Browning .50 caliber machine guns at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. The training was designed to increase their lethality, survivability, and capability when it comes to employing the M2 .50 caliber machine gun in a mounted platform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)