    Why I Serve: 55 Years of Federal Service

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley Flight Simulator Supervisor, Franz Carbonneau, tells his story from his time in service, both active duty and as a civilian for a combined 55 years in federal service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 00:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910027
    VIRIN: 230303-A-MO442-2327
    Filename: DOD_110074217
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

