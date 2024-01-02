Fort Riley Flight Simulator Supervisor, Franz Carbonneau, tells his story from his time in service, both active duty and as a civilian for a combined 55 years in federal service.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 00:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910027
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-MO442-2327
|Filename:
|DOD_110074217
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: 55 Years of Federal Service, by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT