Frocking Ceremony for Brig. Gen. Gallman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910026" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelvin Gallman, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assistant wing commander, is frocked to the rank of brigadier general on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and the responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. Gallman is a native of Daytona Beach, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kyle Chan)