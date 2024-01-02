Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frocking Ceremony for Brig. Gen. Gallman

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelvin Gallman, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assistant wing commander, is frocked to the rank of brigadier general on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and the responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. Gallman is a native of Daytona Beach, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 01:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US

