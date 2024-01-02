U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelvin Gallman, the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing assistant wing commander, is frocked to the rank of brigadier general on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 8, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and the responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. Gallman is a native of Daytona Beach, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 01:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910026
|VIRIN:
|240108-M-MO098-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074216
|Length:
|00:12:40
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Frocking Ceremony for Brig. Gen. Gallman, by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS
