Bravo battles the lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Washington Army National Guard soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conduct a situational training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 6, 2024. The training allowed the team to be able to practice their skills on combat movements and tactical drills in order to be prepared for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Abigail Clark)