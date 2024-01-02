Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo battles the lane

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Abigail Clark 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Washington Army National Guard soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conduct a situational training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 6, 2024. The training allowed the team to be able to practice their skills on combat movements and tactical drills in order to be prepared for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Abigail Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 00:21
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    Situational Training Exercise

