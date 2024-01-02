Washington Army National Guard soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conduct a situational training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 6, 2024. The training allowed the team to be able to practice their skills on combat movements and tactical drills in order to be prepared for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Abigail Clark)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 00:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910022
|VIRIN:
|240106-A-EV832-6442
|Filename:
|DOD_110074057
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bravo battles the lane, by SPC Abigail Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
