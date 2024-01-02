Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts CH-53E Super Stallion Air Mobility Exercise

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), embark on a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during an air mobility exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2023. 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd MLG, executed an air mobility exercise as part of its pre-deployment training for the 2024 campaign season. Air mobility exercises center around familiarization flights that help Marines refine the necessary processes and procedures for the planning and execution of assault support operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910019
    VIRIN: 231220-M-ER396-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074029
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Marine
    Japan
    3d MLG

