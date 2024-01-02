3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts CH-53E Super Stallion Air Mobility Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910019" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), embark on a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during an air mobility exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2023. 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd MLG, executed an air mobility exercise as part of its pre-deployment training for the 2024 campaign season. Air mobility exercises center around familiarization flights that help Marines refine the necessary processes and procedures for the planning and execution of assault support operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)