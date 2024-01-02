U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), embark on a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during an air mobility exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2023. 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd MLG, executed an air mobility exercise as part of its pre-deployment training for the 2024 campaign season. Air mobility exercises center around familiarization flights that help Marines refine the necessary processes and procedures for the planning and execution of assault support operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910019
|VIRIN:
|231220-M-ER396-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074029
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts CH-53E Super Stallion Air Mobility Exercise, by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT