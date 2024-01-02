Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-487 Field Artillery Regiment hone their skills through certification

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard conduct fire support certification at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024. Soldiers conduct certification on various weapon platforms to maintain proficiency to validate combat capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910008
    VIRIN: 240107-Z-YU201-1020
    Filename: DOD_110073917
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    This work, 1-487 Field Artillery Regiment hone their skills through certification, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    INDOPACOM
    1-487

