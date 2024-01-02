U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487 FA), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard conduct fire support certification at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2024. Soldiers conduct certification on various weapon platforms to maintain proficiency to validate combat capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910008
|VIRIN:
|240107-Z-YU201-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_110073917
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-487 Field Artillery Regiment hone their skills through certification, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
