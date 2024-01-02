Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th FSS search and rescue training

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Members of the 307th Bomb Wing Force Support Squadron participated in contingency mortuary and search & rescue training during the January UTA at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 7, 2024. This training is completed every 18 months to ensure readiness if and when needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910004
    VIRIN: 240107-F-ML790-2001
    Filename: DOD_110073863
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    This work, 307th FSS search and rescue training, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    FSS
    307th BW
    Reserve Ready

