307th FSS search and rescue training

Members of the 307th Bomb Wing Force Support Squadron participated in contingency mortuary and search & rescue training during the January UTA at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 7, 2024. This training is completed every 18 months to ensure readiness if and when needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)
|01.07.2024
|01.07.2024 15:51
|B-Roll
|910004
|240107-F-ML790-2001
|DOD_110073863
|00:01:34
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|0
|0
