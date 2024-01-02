307th FSS search and rescue training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 307th Bomb Wing Force Support Squadron participated in contingency mortuary and search & rescue training during the January UTA at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 7, 2024. This training is completed every 18 months to ensure readiness if and when needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)