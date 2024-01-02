Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTO THE BLUE: Nationally Recognized Security Forces Airman

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Annual U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman Staff Sgt. Jovani Mendez Rivera, a fire team leader with the 944th Security Forces Squadron, shares his personal story about why he joined and serves in the Air Force Reserves. Mendez Rivera was named the 944th Fighter Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during the last annual awards in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Luke Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    Arizona
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force

