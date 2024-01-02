INTO THE BLUE: Nationally Recognized Security Forces Airman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Annual U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman Staff Sgt. Jovani Mendez Rivera, a fire team leader with the 944th Security Forces Squadron, shares his personal story about why he joined and serves in the Air Force Reserves. Mendez Rivera was named the 944th Fighter Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during the last annual awards in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)