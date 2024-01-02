553rd Air Force Band holds Inactivation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909998" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An inactivation ceremony was held for the 553rd Air Force Band, also known as the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, at the 193rd Regional Support Group, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 6, 2024. The 553rd Air Force Band traces its lineage back to the 53rd Army Air Forces Band formed in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 2, 1942. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)