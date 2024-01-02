An inactivation ceremony was held for the 553rd Air Force Band, also known as the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, at the 193rd Regional Support Group, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 6, 2024. The 553rd Air Force Band traces its lineage back to the 53rd Army Air Forces Band formed in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 2, 1942. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2024 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909998
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-ZT651-2018
|Filename:
|DOD_110073636
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 553rd Air Force Band holds Inactivation Ceremony, by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT