    553rd Air Force Band holds Inactivation Ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    An inactivation ceremony was held for the 553rd Air Force Band, also known as the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast, at the 193rd Regional Support Group, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 6, 2024. The 553rd Air Force Band traces its lineage back to the 53rd Army Air Forces Band formed in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 2, 1942. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909998
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-ZT651-2018
    Filename: DOD_110073636
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    PA National Guard

