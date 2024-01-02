Deployment Processing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Coby Nette, aerial port technician, 129th Logistics Readiness Squadron, provides an overview of the deployment process at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 30, 2023. The processing line consisted of representatives from finance office, personnel, and medical to address any final concerns from the deploying Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)