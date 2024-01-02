Deployment Processing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Coby Nette, aerial port technician, 129th Logistics Readiness Squadron, provides an overview of the deployment process at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 30, 2023. The processing line consisted of representatives from finance office, personnel, and medical to address any final concerns from the deploying Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909988
    VIRIN: 231230-Z-KL412-1001
    Filename: DOD_110073233
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    USAF
    Deployment
    129th Rescue Wing
    Civil Air Patrol-USAF Reserve Assistance NCO

