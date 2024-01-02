Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For USACE Safety Specialist the work is personal

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps o Engineers Safety Specialist Eddie Demko is a responder with the Hawaii Wildfires combined federal, state, and local recovery response. Learn about why Eddie is so passionate about keeping workers safe as they remove debris from fire-damaged areas on Maui.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909979
    VIRIN: 231219-A-AZ289-1140
    Filename: DOD_110073085
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: KULA, HI, US
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, For USACE Safety Specialist the work is personal, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    HawaiiWildfires23

