U.S. F-16s Arrive in U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility for Ballast Cannon 24.3 Exercise

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at an undisclosed location as part of Exercise Ballast Cannon in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2024. Exercise Ballast Cannon occurs nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the CENTCOM AOR enables regular and routine training, advancing the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|01.06.2024
|01.06.2024 13:00
|B-Roll
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
