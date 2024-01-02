Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-16s Arrive in U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility for Ballast Cannon 24.3 Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at an undisclosed location as part of Exercise Ballast Cannon in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2024. Exercise Ballast Cannon occurs nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force to support the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. The long-standing relationships the U.S. Air Force has developed within the CENTCOM AOR enables regular and routine training, advancing the coalition’s ability to become a seamless operational force across every warfighting domain. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909974
    VIRIN: 240106-F-BQ566-1026
    Filename: DOD_110072900
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16s Arrive in U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility for Ballast Cannon 24.3 Exercise, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    exercise
    Ballast Cannon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT