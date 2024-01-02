Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Troops prepare for Ballast Cannon 24.3 Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Airmen assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility along with cargo arrive at an undisclosed location in preparation for the Ballast Cannon 24.3 exercise, Jan. 5, 2024. As a routine exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, Ballast Cannon supports the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Airman Magazine
    Ballast Cannon 24.3
    U.S. CENTCOM U.S. Air Force
    Royal Bahraini Air Force
    C-17 Globemaster IIIU

