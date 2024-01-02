Airmen assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility along with cargo arrive at an undisclosed location in preparation for the Ballast Cannon 24.3 exercise, Jan. 5, 2024. As a routine exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, Ballast Cannon supports the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2024 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909971
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-BQ566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110072819
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Troops prepare for Ballast Cannon 24.3 Exercise, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT