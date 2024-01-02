U.S. Troops prepare for Ballast Cannon 24.3 Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility along with cargo arrive at an undisclosed location in preparation for the Ballast Cannon 24.3 exercise, Jan. 5, 2024. As a routine exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, Ballast Cannon supports the U.S. Air Force’s rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)