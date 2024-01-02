Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility Undergoes Preparatory Repairs for Residual Fuel Removal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) set up scaffolding at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Jan. 4, 2024. Repair crews are actively engaged in servicing and maintaining the infrastructure throughout the facility, with a focus on the upkeep of safety measures and preparing for the efficient management of residual fuel removal. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)