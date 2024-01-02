21st Theater Sustainment Command Hosts Honorary Promotion for Little One-Star General

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, honorarily promoted Zoe Diaz, the daughter of Master Sgt. Evangelina Diaz, to the rank of Little One-Star General at the Daenner Chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2024. Zoe was recognized for her exceptional running abilities, her motivation and leadership potential displayed during the four-mile family run/walk during last year's senior leader forum.