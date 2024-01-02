Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Hosts Honorary Promotion for Little One-Star General

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, honorarily promoted Zoe Diaz, the daughter of Master Sgt. Evangelina Diaz, to the rank of Little One-Star General at the Daenner Chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 5, 2024. Zoe was recognized for her exceptional running abilities, her motivation and leadership potential displayed during the four-mile family run/walk during last year's senior leader forum.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 19:10
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    USAEURAF
    BeAllYouCanBe

