    MCRD San Diego Delta Co Combat Conditioning Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits participate in a combat conditioning course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 3, 2024. The combat conditioning course allows recruits to practice hand-to-hand combat skills and develop physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909962
    VIRIN: 240103-M-YD788-1001
    Filename: DOD_110072403
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MCRD San Diego Delta Co Combat Conditioning Course, by Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Boot Camp
    Marines
    recruit training
    MCRD San Diego

