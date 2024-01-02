Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Croatian “Winter Challenge”

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete alongside NATO Allies in the Croatian “Winter Challenge” at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 5, 2024. The Croatian “Winter Challenge” is a 15-kilometer competition consisting of seven events: land navigation, small arms firing, wall climbing, obstacle course while wearing a gas mask, rope crossing, low-crawl and obstacle climbing, and a hand grenade toss. U.S., Polish, Romanian, and Croatian troops representing NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group participated. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909947
    VIRIN: 240105-Z-JS531-1014
    Filename: DOD_110072158
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

