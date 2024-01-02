Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet OC/T Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez 60-Second Spot

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez, Houston, Texas native and observer, coach/trainer with Task Force Conquer, 1-289 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico, as he describes what he likes about his assignment since 2021. The 5th AR BDE is uniquely composed of experts from all backgrounds in the active, reserve, and national guard component that merge together to train and validate individual Soldiers and units to deploy overseas.

    01.05.2024
    01.05.2024
    FORT BLISS, TX, US
    HOUSTON, TX, US

    First Army
    First Army Division West
    Why I Serve
    Be all you can be
    OC/T Readiness
    Be an OC/T

