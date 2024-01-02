The heat treatment process being completed as a part of the projectile cartridge case production process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909941
|VIRIN:
|230918-A-YZ466-6326
|Filename:
|DOD_110072114
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Completed Heat Treat Process, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT