Meet Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez, Houston, Texas native and observer, coach/trainer with Task Force Conquer, 1-289 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, at McGregor Range Complex, New Mexico, as he describes what he likes about his assignment since 2021. The 5th AR BDE is uniquely composed of experts from all backgrounds in the active, reserve, and national guard component that merge together to train and validate individual Soldiers and units to deploy overseas.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909938
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-PI656-2458
|Filename:
|DOD_110072077
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet OC/T Staff Sgt. Jose Lopez 90-Second Spot, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT