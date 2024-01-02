Projectile cartridge cases being dipped for heat treatment as a part of the production process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909936
|VIRIN:
|220919-A-YZ466-8673
|PIN:
|003
|Filename:
|DOD_110072067
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Projectile cartridge cases being dipped, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT