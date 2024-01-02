Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., A Call to Unity

Base officials discuss the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Base officials will host an MLK observance event at the Main Exchange Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 11:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|909928
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-PR861-8768
|Filename:
|DOD_110071799
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
