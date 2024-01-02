Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Expeditionary Medical Systems (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexis French 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps' strategic shift to the Indo-Pacific, this initiative showcases the critical role of Marine Corps Systems Command’s Expeditionary Medical Systems team in enhancing warfighter survivability in littoral combat. Advanced medical capabilities like damage control resuscitation and surgery underline the Corps' transformation into a more agile, technologically adept force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sadiel Cortes)

    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: Expeditionary Medical Systems (AFN Version), by Cpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

