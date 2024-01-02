Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC commander visits 17th TRW

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John J. Allen, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, visits Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023. The tour emphasized the pivotal role of partnerships and innovative solutions in navigating challenges affectively.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909924
    VIRIN: 231129-F-TB914-3001
    Filename: DOD_110071780
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    JBSAL
    AFIMSC
    17TRW

