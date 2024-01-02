U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John J. Allen, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, visits Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023. The tour emphasized the pivotal role of partnerships and innovative solutions in navigating challenges affectively.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909924
|VIRIN:
|231129-F-TB914-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071780
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC commander visits 17th TRW, by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT