A fun and informative look at what the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s TEC University does. TEC-U is where technology and training meet for the Air National Guard. With the only ANG tier 2 studio, and award winning learning development team, we are here to assist in training Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|909922
|VIRIN:
|240105-Z-F3887-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071750
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TECU Update Episode 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT