    TECU Update Episode 4

    TN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    A fun and informative look at what the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s TEC University does. TEC-U is where technology and training meet for the Air National Guard. With the only ANG tier 2 studio, and award winning learning development team, we are here to assist in training Airmen.

    TN, US

