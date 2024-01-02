Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military, civilian appreciation message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Shaehmus Sawyer 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    A video message that thanks the thousands of military service members and civilians who work behind the scenes to make Marine Corps Base Quantico functional, operational and successful. MCINCR-MCBQ supports over 25,000 servicemembers and their families, civilians, students, and contractors, and it is the home to 27 tenant commands, all responsible for various mission sets staged across its 59,050 acres.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909921
    VIRIN: 240105-D-EI745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110071749
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military, civilian appreciation message, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civilian
    appreciation
    thank you
    Quantico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT