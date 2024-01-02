A video message that thanks the thousands of military service members and civilians who work behind the scenes to make Marine Corps Base Quantico functional, operational and successful. MCINCR-MCBQ supports over 25,000 servicemembers and their families, civilians, students, and contractors, and it is the home to 27 tenant commands, all responsible for various mission sets staged across its 59,050 acres.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909921
|VIRIN:
|240105-D-EI745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071749
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military, civilian appreciation message, by Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT