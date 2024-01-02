Military, civilian appreciation message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video message that thanks the thousands of military service members and civilians who work behind the scenes to make Marine Corps Base Quantico functional, operational and successful. MCINCR-MCBQ supports over 25,000 servicemembers and their families, civilians, students, and contractors, and it is the home to 27 tenant commands, all responsible for various mission sets staged across its 59,050 acres.