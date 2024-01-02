Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Transfer of Authority Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909918" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Authority over the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission is transferred from Task Force Bowie, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard to Task Force Thunder, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard during a ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 5, 2024. JMTG-U ensures the combat effectiveness of Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers training on systems and equipment issued under the U.S. Presidential Drawdown Authority, and training in combined arms and joint maneuver. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, 7th Army Training Command leads the training and is supported and supported by a myriad of other organizations from across the U.S. Army. 7ATC’s training of Armed Forces of Ukraine has been conducted in Germany since April 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)