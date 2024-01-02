Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    BY, GERMANY

    01.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Authority over the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission is transferred from Task Force Bowie, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard to Task Force Thunder, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard during a ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 5, 2024. JMTG-U ensures the combat effectiveness of Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers training on systems and equipment issued under the U.S. Presidential Drawdown Authority, and training in combined arms and joint maneuver. Under the guidance of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, 7th Army Training Command leads the training and is supported and supported by a myriad of other organizations from across the U.S. Army. 7ATC’s training of Armed Forces of Ukraine has been conducted in Germany since April 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909918
    VIRIN: 240105-A-QM436-6571
    Filename: DOD_110071744
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Transfer of Authority Ceremony, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    JMTG-U

