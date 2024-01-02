Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell arrives in Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell (WPC-1155) arrives at their homeport at Coast Guard Base Boston for the first time in Boston, Massachusetts, January 3, 2024. The Melvin Bell is the sixth Boston-based Fast Response Cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909917
    VIRIN: 240103-G-HT254-9211
    Filename: DOD_110071743
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US

    TAGS

    USCGC
    FRC
    fast response cutter
    weeklyvideos

