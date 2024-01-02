The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell (WPC-1155) arrives at their homeport at Coast Guard Base Boston for the first time in Boston, Massachusetts, January 3, 2024. The Melvin Bell is the sixth Boston-based Fast Response Cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909917
|VIRIN:
|240103-G-HT254-9211
|Filename:
|DOD_110071743
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell arrives in Boston, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT