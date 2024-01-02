Command Message - January 2024 - Colonel Wendy Armijo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Colonel Wendy Armijo presents this month's Command Message. She shares some of her priorities as we embark on the new year. Ensuring each and every Airman maintains the Air Force Core Values of service before self, integrity and excellence in everything we do is a top priority!