    Command Message - January 2024 - Colonel Wendy Armijo

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Colonel Wendy Armijo presents this month's Command Message. She shares some of her priorities as we embark on the new year. Ensuring each and every Airman maintains the Air Force Core Values of service before self, integrity and excellence in everything we do is a top priority!

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 08:59
    Category: Briefings
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    TAGS

    change
    command message
    integrity
    mission
    core values
    perseverance

