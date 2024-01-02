Colonel Wendy Armijo presents this month's Command Message. She shares some of her priorities as we embark on the new year. Ensuring each and every Airman maintains the Air Force Core Values of service before self, integrity and excellence in everything we do is a top priority!
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 08:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|909915
|VIRIN:
|240105-Z-WQ490-3143
|Filename:
|DOD_110071673
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Command Message - January 2024 - Colonel Wendy Armijo, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT