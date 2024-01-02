Marine Minute: Expeditionary Medical Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps' strategic shift to the Indo-Pacific, this initiative showcases the critical role of the Expeditionary Medical Systems team in enhancing warfighter survivability in littoral combat. Advanced medical capabilities like damage control resuscitation and surgery underline the Corps' transformation into a more agile, technologically adept force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sadiel Cortes)