Highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps' strategic shift to the Indo-Pacific, this initiative showcases the critical role of the Expeditionary Medical Systems team in enhancing warfighter survivability in littoral combat. Advanced medical capabilities like damage control resuscitation and surgery underline the Corps' transformation into a more agile, technologically adept force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sadiel Cortes)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909914
|VIRIN:
|240104-M-PI811-5190
|Filename:
|DOD_110071665
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Expeditionary Medical Systems, by Cpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT