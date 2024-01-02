The Wolf Pack sustains operations around the clock

With nearly 40 F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Operations Group’s 80th and 35th Fighter Squadrons, the Wolf Pack is capable of providing combat airpower round-the-clock to defend peace on the Korean Peninsula and support Indo-Pacific priorities. Always ready. Always watching. May God have mercy on the Wolf Pack’s prey. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 02:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909903
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071438
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
