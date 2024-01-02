Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wolf Pack sustains operations around the clock

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    With nearly 40 F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Operations Group’s 80th and 35th Fighter Squadrons, the Wolf Pack is capable of providing combat airpower round-the-clock to defend peace on the Korean Peninsula and support Indo-Pacific priorities. Always ready. Always watching. May God have mercy on the Wolf Pack’s prey. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 02:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909903
    VIRIN: 240105-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_110071438
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, The Wolf Pack sustains operations around the clock, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th FS
    Fight Tonight
    80th FS
    INDOPACOM

