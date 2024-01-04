U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment notionally engage adversary forces during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|01.05.2024
|01.05.2024 01:38
|Video Productions
|909902
|240105-M-MQ870-7473
|DOD_110071437
|00:00:19
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|1
|1
