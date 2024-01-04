Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stand-In Force Exercise 24

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment notionally engage adversary forces during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 01:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909902
    VIRIN: 240105-M-MQ870-7473
    Filename: DOD_110071437
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    SIFEX 24
    SIFEX; 4th Marines; MAGTF; 3d MARDIV; Force on Force

