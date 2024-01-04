Yokokta Air Base showcased a return to their Air Ambulance concept.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 23:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909900
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-F3202-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071397
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Air Ambulance Concept, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT