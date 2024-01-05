Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: January 5, 2024

    JAPAN

    01.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Pacific Partnership 2024 carries into the new year, U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East, and U.S. Marines in Okinawa complete a Basic Jungle Skills Course.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 19:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 909894
    VIRIN: 240105-F-F3202-1001
    Filename: DOD_110071340
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: January 5, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pacific partnership
    BJSC
    basic jungle skills course
    pnb
    pacific news
    marine corps marksmanship competition far east

