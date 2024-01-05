On this Pacific News: Pacific Partnership 2024 carries into the new year, U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East, and U.S. Marines in Okinawa complete a Basic Jungle Skills Course.
|01.04.2024
|01.04.2024 19:30
|Newscasts
|909894
|240105-F-F3202-1001
|DOD_110071340
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 5, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self
