MCRDSD 2023 Year in Review

A photo slideshow showing the accomplishments in Recruit training during 2023 by the Marines of Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot, San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909884
|VIRIN:
|240104-M-DM338-1615
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110071305
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT