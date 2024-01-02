Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Monthly Message - January 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, Knapp talks about what the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard can expect in 2024: Soldiers of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team attending a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, the Republic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee, another capability demonstration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, further building our partnership with Papua New Guinea (our State Partnership Program country), and boss lifts for the employers around Wisconsin that support our citizen Soldiers/Airmen. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 17:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 909882
    VIRIN: 231219-Z-PV458-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110071290
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Monthly Message - January 2024, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #TAG
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #monthlymessage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT