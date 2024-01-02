TAG Monthly Message - January 2024

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, Knapp talks about what the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard can expect in 2024: Soldiers of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team attending a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, the Republic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee, another capability demonstration at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, further building our partnership with Papua New Guinea (our State Partnership Program country), and boss lifts for the employers around Wisconsin that support our citizen Soldiers/Airmen. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
