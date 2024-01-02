Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Slife Becomes Vice Chief, X-37B Launch, F-15EX Testing at Eglin 

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights General James Slife becoming the 41st Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Space Force and Space X launch the 7th mission of the X-37B, and two F-15EX Eagles arrive at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, for testing. 

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909861
    VIRIN: 240104-F-KT515-1001
    Filename: DOD_110070868
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    F-15
    X-37B
    Air Force News
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    VCSAF

