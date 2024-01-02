Meet Lauren Pike! She is the performance dietitian for the 18th Field Artillery Brigade. During the Steel Fitness Trainer class the brigade runs internally, Lauren ensures the H2F pillar nutritional readiness is understood by conducting a commissary tour/scavenger hunt with the students! Take a look at what this involves and why understanding good nutrition is important for Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 11:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909855
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-TQ044-8953
|Filename:
|DOD_110070766
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissary Tour with 18th Field Artillery Brigade, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT