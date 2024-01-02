Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commissary Tour with 18th Field Artillery Brigade

    12.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Meet Lauren Pike! She is the performance dietitian for the 18th Field Artillery Brigade. During the Steel Fitness Trainer class the brigade runs internally, Lauren ensures the H2F pillar nutritional readiness is understood by conducting a commissary tour/scavenger hunt with the students! Take a look at what this involves and why understanding good nutrition is important for Soldiers.

    TAGS

    #h2f #steelbrigade

