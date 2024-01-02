Commissary Tour with 18th Field Artillery Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Lauren Pike! She is the performance dietitian for the 18th Field Artillery Brigade. During the Steel Fitness Trainer class the brigade runs internally, Lauren ensures the H2F pillar nutritional readiness is understood by conducting a commissary tour/scavenger hunt with the students! Take a look at what this involves and why understanding good nutrition is important for Soldiers.